Crosscutters No-Hit for First Time Ever

August 22, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





Williamsport , W.V. - A trio of Mahoning Valley pitchers combined for a no-hitter on a historic evening at Bowman Field on Thursday night. It was the first time in 20 years of the franchise that the Crosscutters had been no hit. Mahoning Valley (32-32) celebrated its third no-hitter ever and its first since 2013.

Hunter Gaddis, Matt Waldron (W, 2-0) and Luis Sanchez (S, 4) each worked three innings in the gem.

The last time a Williamsport team had been no hit was on April 21, 1989 by Dan Gabriele of the New Britan Red Sox against the Williamsport Bills in the Eastern League.

Scrappers third baseman Joab Gonalez made several tricky plays and long throws to preserve the no-no. That included a very close play at first to just barely get Kendall Simmons for the final out of the game.

The Cutters put two men on base; Herbert Iser reached on a fielding error in the fifth on a ball that was thrown low by SS Brayan Rocchio and mishandled by 1B Henderson DeOleo who was assessed the miscue. And Jake Holmes worked a 12-pitch walk out of Waldron in the sixth. But that was it.

Mahoning Valley scored five runs in the first against Junior Tejada for the bulk of its offense. The start of the game was delayed over 1.5 hours to 8:38 p.m. due to a passing shower.

Williamsport (26-38) will rematch against the Scrappers on Friday night with RHP Hsin-Chieh Lin the scheduled starter for the Crosscutters.

MV 8 13 1 (6)

WIL 0 0 1 (2)

W - Matt Waldron (2-0)

L - Junior Tejada (2-1)

S - Luis Sanchez (4)

Crosscutters Record: 26-38

Next Home Game/Promotion: Friday, August 23, 7:05 p.m. vs. Mahoning Valley /

Lumberjack Bobbleheads and Fireworks

