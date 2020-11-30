Crosscutters Continue Affiliation with Major League Baseball in New MLB Draft League

Major League Baseball in conjunction with Prep Baseball Report (PBR) have announced the formation of the all-new MLB Draft League set to launch in 2021. The league, which will include the Williamsport Crosscutters, becomes the first in the country focused on top prospects eligible to be drafted by MLB Clubs that summer.

With the MLB Draft now being held as part of MLB All-Star Week in mid-July, draft-eligible players will have a unique opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain exposure to MLB Clubs and fans each year.

The Williamsport Crosscutters will be joined by the Trenton Thunder (formerly of the Double-A Eastern League) Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes and West Virginia Black Bears (all formerly of the New York-Penn League) as founding members of the MLB Draft League. MLB is in advanced negotiations with a sixth club which will be announced in the coming weeks.

The MLB Draft League will feature a 68-game regular season that is scheduled to run from late May to mid-August with an annual All-Star Break centered around the MLB Draft. Players will receive unprecedented visibility to MLB Club scouts through in-person observation and state-of-the-art scouting technology, as well as instruction from former MLB players and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers as professional athletes. MLB and Prep Baseball Report will assign players and coaching staffs for each team as well as provide league administrative functions.

The Crosscutters have scheduled a special Facebook Live event for Tuesday, December 8 at 7pm where fans can learn more about the MLB Draft League from members of the Cutters front office and have an opportunity to ask questions about the upcoming season. The event can be accessed at the team's Facebook page, @WilliamsportCrosscutters. Those unable to view the live event can watch a recorded version of the session anytime on the Williamsport Crosscutters Facebook page.

