Crosscutters Announce All-New Kids Club

The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced, Boomer's Kids Club, an all-new club for kids age 12 and under. Membership in the club, presented by Lycoming Candy, is free of charge.

Membership in Boomer's Kids Club includes;

* A free ticket voucher for members to every Sunday Cutters home game in 2022 (7 games in all)

* Members can join the Cutters on the field for the National Anthem every Sunday

* An exclusive prize drawing for members at every Sunday home game

* 10% off purchases at The Sawmill Team Store and 20% off purchases at Lycoming Candy

Children can be registered in Boomer's Kids Club by visiting crosscutters.com and clicking on Kids Club. Upon registration members will be mailed their membership packet which gives them details and access to all club benefits. Membership in the club is limited. Parents are encouraged to sign up their child as soon as possible.

The Crosscutters open the 2022 season on Thursday, June 2 against the State College Spikes. MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books and Mini-Plans are now available. To order, call (570) 326-3389 or visit www.crosscutters.com.

