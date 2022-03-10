West Virginia Black Bears Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - Opening Night at Monongalia County Ballpark is just over three months away, and the West Virginia Black Bears today released their preliminary 2022 Promotional Schedule. With nine fireworks events and eight different giveaway dates this season, it promises to be a summer full of family fun and the return of some of the most highly anticipated promotions of the year!

The Black Bears begin their second season in the MLB Draft League at Monongalia County Ballpark in just 89 days as they host the Frederick Keys on Opening Day, Tuesday, June 7 at 7:05 p.m. Opening Day includes fireworks presented by WVU Medicine and a Black Bears magnet schedule giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

Weekends begin and end at The Mon with 16 weekend dates, including six Friday Night Fireworks shows, Star Wars Night (June 25), Bark in the Park (July 30) and four Kids' Days on Sundays in July and August.

Black Bears season tickets and mini plans are on sale now at www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com. Group seating for all games is available, with prices as low as $11.00 per ticket for groups of 100 or more, and $12.00 per ticket for groups of 15-99 people.

A Summer of Fun at The Mon

Highlights of the 2022 promotional schedule include eight different giveaway dates with a very special Cooper bobblehead presented by WVU Medicine for Healthcare Worker Appreciation Night (August 18). Other giveaways include a Black Bears t-shirt giveaway, a Black Bears poster celebrating eight seasons at Monongalia County Ballpark and two Kids' Day giveaways.

Celebrate the holidays with the Black Bears this summer with Father's Day on Thursday, June 16, and our Independence Day celebration on July 4. Dads, it's your time to shine, as we bring Father's Day to the ballpark with an "Ultimate Dad" contest. One worthy father will be crowned the "Ultimate Dad" and take home a Black Bears prize pack including gifts from Bass Pro Shop and a custom Black Bears grill tool set. West Virginia's Independence Day game presented by MVB Bank promises to be the biggest fireworks event of the season! Join us for the greatest fireworks show in the area on July 4 when the Black Bears take on the Frederick Keys.

Feel the power of the force on June 25 for Star Wars Night, presented by WVU Medicine! The wildly popular evening features specialty "Mon"dalorian jerseys for auction to benefit WVU Medicine Children's Hospital.

Bark in the Park makes its Saturday debut on July 30, presented by Pampered 4 Paws. Special ticket packs include one adult ticket, one dog ticket and a Black Bears dog bandana, with the cost of the dog ticket benefiting Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia.

Along with kids run the bases post-game on Sundays, they will also now enjoy the free Kids' Zone inflatables every Sunday, as well as two kids' only giveaways on July 31 and August 28.

This season, enjoy two premium suite dates on Wednesday nights with the return of the Ladies' Night Paint & Sip. Bring the whole squad and enjoy a paint and sip session hosted by Wow! Factory from the comfort of one of our luxury suites. Tickets for each night are limited and include the cost of the materials and beverages.

Game times have been set for the home games. First pitch for the Home Opener on June 7 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Apart from West Virginia Day on Monday, June 20 (7:05 p.m.) and Monday, July 4 (7:05 p.m.), all Monday through Thursday games will begin at 6:35 p.m., while Fridays and Saturdays begin at 7:05 p.m. All Sunday games begin at 4:05 p.m.

Game times and promotions are subject to change. For a complete list of 2022 promotions or to purchase tickets, please visit www.westvirginiablackbears.com or call the ticket office at (304) 293-7653. More information on promotional dates will be released as it becomes available.

