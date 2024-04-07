Croop Hat Trick Leads the Way in 9-5 Win Over Sea Wolves

April 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BILOXI, MS - Jay Croop posted three goals and an assist to lead the Columbus River Dragons offense in a 9-5 victory over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Sunday afternoon at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum.

Columbus surged out to a 3-0 first period lead on goals by Croop, Sequoia Swan and Josh Pietrantonio. Mississippi would respond with one before the break, and then made it 3-2 just 26 seconds into the second period on Matt Stoia's first of two on the game.

From there, however, the River Dragons exploded for five goals in the second, finishing the period with an 8-2 lead and putting the game out of reach for the Sea Wolves.

Austin Daae and Ryan Hunter each posted three assist games, while Pietrantonio and Moore each scored once and added a pair of assists in the win.

Notes:

Rookie goaltender Hunter Virostek won his second straight start to begin his pro career. He stopped 38 shots for the win.

Rookie Hugh Anderson scored his first professional goal with a power play marker in the second period.

Croop's hat trick was his first of the season.

The nine goals in the game by the River Dragons is the team's second-highest output all year, falling short of the 11 goals against the Baton Rouge Zydeco on February 16, 2024.

The game marked the fourth time this season Columbus scored three power play goals in a game, tying the season high.

The River Dragons close the season series with the Sea Wolves 11-0-1.

The River Dragons will now round out the 2024 FPHL regular season this week with three straight games against the Carolina Thunderbirds, starting on the road Thursday and Friday and returning home Saturday, April 13 at 7:05 pm. It's Fan Appreciation Night with plenty of prizes and giveaways, plus it's the final Chick-fil-A Midland/Kissin' 99.3 Family Four Pack Night! Go to RDragons.com for more information.

