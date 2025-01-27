Croes Inks Contract for 2025 Season

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday the re-signing of two-time American Association post-season All-Star Dayson Croes.

Croes (pronounced KROOZ), was named the league's Rookie Position Player of the Year following the 2023 season. He has represented the Goldeyes in the league's All-Star Game in each of his two seasons as a professional.

The native of Noord, Aruba hit a team-leading .342 in 2024, with 22 doubles, five home runs, and 51 runs batted in. He also led the Goldeyes with 128 hits. Defensively, Croes played 41 games at second base and 44 at the hot corner. He committed just six errors in 267 fielding chances.

In 2023, the 25-year-old hit .351, good for fourth in the league, while his 135 hits were best in the 12-team-circuit. Croes has compiled a .347 career batting average with 118 RBIs in 187 career games.

Prior to joining the Goldeyes, the Croes spent three seasons at Quincy University (Quincy, Illinois) batting .388 with 20 home runs and 120 RBIs in 119 career games.

"Dayson returning for another season is huge news for our organization," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "Ever since he's been in this league, he's been one of the best players in it. We're very fortunate he's back and determined to win a championship this year. He represents the Goldeyes as well as you possibly can both on and off the field."

Winnipeg now has 14 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

IF Dayson Croes

OF Roby Enríquez

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

