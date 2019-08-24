Cribbs' Homer Sparks Generals to Comeback Win, 8-4

August 24, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, rallied behind shortstop Galli Cribbs Jr.'s second home run of the season to beat the home-standing Pensacola Blue Wahoos, 8-4, on Saturday night. The Generals (74-55) evened the series at Admiral Fetterman Field by plating all eight of their runs after the fourth inning, knocking off Pensacola (72-59) at home for the first time this year.

Generals starter Matt Peacock gave up a two-run homer to Ryan Costello in the third inning to put the Generals in an early 2-0 hole. But Jackson rallied for three runs in the fifth inning on back-to-back-to-back RBI hits from Jeffrey Baez, Daulton Varsho and Pavin Smith. That lead was short-lived, as the Blue Wahoos answered immediately with two more runs charged to Peacock, who did not survive the fifth. Reliever Kevin McCanna (5-5, 2.20 ERA) entered with the bases loaded and allowed one of his inherited runners to score, putting the Pensacola lead at 4-3 going to the sixth inning.

With two outs in the sixth, L. T. Tolbert walked and Camden Duzenack was hit by a pitch before Cribbs delivered perhaps his biggest hit of the season. His three-run jack off reliever Marcos Diplan (3-5, 4.86 ERA) came five weeks to the day that he hit a three-run shot on the road against Montgomery to take a late lead over the Biscuits. The blast gave the Generals a 6-4 lead that they never relinquished. Pavin Smith, who had four hits on the night, added his twelfth home run and Jeffrey Baez hit his fifteenth dinger to complete the Generals' scoring. Cole Stapler (S, 1) pitched three scoreless innings in relief, giving up only a harmless base-on-balls to earn his first save of the season.

