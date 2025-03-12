CRD Add Developmental Junior Loik Plouffe

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has added Loik Plouffe as a developmental junior player.

Plouffe is one of up to five potential developmental junior-age players teams are allowed to sign during a season without impacting roster limits, per FPHL rules. This allows teams to continue to develop young prospects like Plouffe for a career in professional hockey after their junior days are over.

The 5-10, 174-pound defenseman played in 44 games with the Gatineau Flames this season, scoring 18 goals and adding 22 assists for 40 points along with 51 minutes in penalties. The Gatineau, PQ native has spent time in both the QJHL and also USPHL Premier league with Richmond and Charlotte. He was also drafted #172 overall by the QMJHL's Gantineau Olympiques in the 2020 QMJHL draft.

Columbus is back in action this weekend for Legends Weekend! Friday night the team will honor Josh Pietrantonio with a special ceremony and Saturday is the Legends Game at 4:45 before the River Dragons host the Monroe Moccasins at 7:05 pm. Your ticket is valid for admission to both games Saturday. Single game seats are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

