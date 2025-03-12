2025 Ring of Honor Inductee: Phil Giubileo

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to announce Phil Giubileo as the fourth inductee in this year's Danbury Ring of Honor class.

Giubileo, the Danbury Trashers director of communications and broadcaster in its two seasons from 2004-06, currently serves Quinnipiac University athletics as its lead men's and women's hockey broadcaster on ESPN+. The Connecticut resident has worked as the senior operations manager at RTi Research, a global market research firm based in Norwalk, Conn, since April 2021.

"Working with the Trashers was my first experience broadcasting professional hockey and everything lined up to come home," Giubileo said. "I've worked a long time in professional hockey and it's still the best experience I've had working in professional hockey."

The current broadcaster for Spice City FC, Giubileo will join five other new members in this year's Ring of Honor class. All inductees will be honored on Alumni Night on Saturday, March 29 in a pregame reception inside the Axe Tricks Lounge before the Hat Tricks battle the Binghamton Black Bears at 7 p.m. Alumni in attendance will be introduced on the ice at the first intermission.

"We were in a rush to get things done for the Trashers' inaugural season and he seemed like a good guy," former Trashers general manager and Hat Tricks special advisor to the general manager AJ Galante said. "We were like 'Yeah, let's just take him, it sounds good.' I was 17 at the time when I met Phil. He's a little older than me but he was young, too. Me and Phil were always close during those years."

A former director of broadcasting at the River City Rascals baseball team of the Frontier League in O'Fallon, Mo., Giubileo learned of the opportunity to become the first-ever Trashers broadcaster through the United Hockey League office in 2004. Giubileo then took the job following the franchise's inaugural press conference on April 1 that year and knew working with Galante and former owner James Galante, AJ's father, was a decision to never look back on.

"It was the shortest but most amazing job interview," Giubileo said. "To do it for the Galantes and work for them every day really felt like a family. To do it with ownership that treated people in a professional way in the minor leagues is something that is very rare ... The most fun thing about working with the Trashers is how it wasn't ever very predictable and, a lot of times, the things we were doing as a front office were at the seat of our pants and it was an adrenaline rush."

On April 1, 2004, James Galante invested in the Trashers franchise as a UHL expansion team named after his garbage disposal business. The team folded in 2006 but became a widely renown name to jumpstart minor league hockey in Danbury, highlighted by many Trashers fans who Giubileo still cherishes for their endless passion and support.

"The fans in Section 102, I always loved how they interacted with the players on the ice," Giubileo said. "The whole persona of the team was not just the game but the experience. They're the best fans in hockey."

Added Galante, "We handled a lot of promotional initiatives together. He was always with us whenever we were doing charitable work and things for the players. Even after the Trashers ended, we always stayed in touch ... He was very confident and I think when you work with anybody in communications, especially a play-by-play broadcaster, you have to have the confidence. He was well-spoken and organized. What stood out to me the most was he worked so hard. He would always go above and beyond his job requirements."

Giubileo is a 1991 graduate of Fordham University, where he was the sports director at WFUV, the school's student radio station.

On Alumni Night, the Hat Tricks will raise a banner including the names of this year's honorees next to the team's banners, the previous Danbury Ring of Honor members, and former Whalers winger Corey Fulton's retired number.

