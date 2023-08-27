Crawdads Crank out 11 Hits in Loss

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads fell to the Greenville drive 10-5 in Sunday's series finale.

The 'Dads jumped out in front with runs in the first inning. Maximo Acosta hit a homerun to left to get the Crawdads on the board. Wyatt Langford walked and got himself into scoring position with a stolen base. Abimelec Ortiz hit a ball up the middle to bring in Langford and make it a two-run lead.

Greenville hit a grand slam in the second and put up six runs in the fourth to take a 10-2 lead.

The Crawdads got a run back in the sixth with three straight singles by Angel Aponte, Ben Blackwell, and Cam Cauley.

They chipped off a couple more runs in the seventh to bring the score to 10-5. Langford and Ortiz hit back-to-back doubles to put runners in scoring position. Cody Freeman singled to left to bring in the lead runner. Geisel Cepeda hit into a force out but Ortiz scored on the play.

The Crawdads will enjoy an off day tomorrow and will hit the road on Tuesday for six games in Greensboro.

