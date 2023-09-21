Crawdads Announce 2024 Game Times

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have announced the start times for their 66 home games next season.

Tuesday through Saturday games will begin at 7pm while Sundays will have a 2pm first pitch. Mondays are a league-wide off day throughout the season, apart from Memorial Day in Winston-Salem and a July 1st home game, which will start at 7pm.

The 2024 schedule features four early weekday games. Three will be education day games at 11am: Wednesday, April 10th, Thursday, April 25th, and Wednesday, May 15th. There will also be a camp day with a 12:05pm first pitch on Wednesday, June 19th.

To comply with player development guidelines, the night games preceding the three 11am games will have a 6pm start time.

The Crawdads are tentatively planning on hosting two post-game concerts with a first pitch of 5pm. The concert dates are penciled in for Saturday, June 8th and Saturday, July 27th.

The 'Dads are home on Memorial Day Weekend and will host a special firework show to follow Sunday's 6:30pm game. This year's Independence Day Extravaganza, featuring the longest firework show of the year, is set for a Wednesday, July 2nd and will also have a 6:30pm first pitch.

The 2024 season will kick off at the Frans on Tuesday, April 9th as the Crawdads welcome the Jersey Shore BlueClaws to town for six games.

A printable schedule with times can be found here. Game dates and times are subject to change.

Season tickets and ticket books are currently on sale for 2024. The current special, running through the end of September is 10 undated ticket vouchers plus five bonus vouchers for $80. Single game tickets will be available in March.

More ticketing information and the promotional schedule will be announced in the spring.

For more information, contact Ashley Salinas at (828) 322-3000 or at asalinas@hickorycrawdads.com.

