BlueClaws Release 2024 Home Game Times

September 21, 2023







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have released home game times for next season, with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore set for Friday, April 5th at 6:35 pm against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles).

Tuesday through Friday games through Memorial Day will be at 6:35 pm before moving to 7:05 pm. Saturday games in April and May will be at 4:05 pm before moving to 7:05 pm in June. All Sunday games will be at 1:05 pm.

There are four Wednesday afternoon games with special start times: May 8th (11:05 am), May 29th (11:05 am), July 10th (12:05 pm), July 24th (11:05 am). The Tuesday games preceding the 11:05 am games will start at 6:05 pm.

The BlueClaws are home for Thursday, July 4th at 7:05 pm and will host their biggest fireworks show of the season. Additional fireworks dates and promotions will be announced at a later date.

24 of the 66 BlueClaws home games next year will come against Mets and Yankees affiliates. The Battle of the Boardwalks continues with Jersey Shore and the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets). Brooklyn will be at ShoreTown Ballpark twice: April 16th - 21st and May 28th - June 2nd. Hudson Valley (Yankees) will also make two visits: July 9th - 14th and August 27th - September 1st.

The final home game of the season is set for Sunday, September 1st at 1:05 pm. 45 of the 66 home games fall between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

In addition to Brooklyn, the BlueClaws will host each of the other five Northern Division teams plus two teams from the Southern Division: Winston-Salem (White Sox) and Bowling Green (Rays).

