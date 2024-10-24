CPL Productions: York United Win First-Ever Home Playoff Game
October 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video
York United made club history on Wednesday night, hosting and winning a Canadian Premier League playoff game for the first time
Here is our behind-the-scenes look at all the action from York Lions Stadium
OneSoccer
