Canadian Pop Sensation Lu Kala to Headline Fanfest Ahead of 2024 Canadian Premier League Final

October 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - Juno-nominated singer-songwriter and viral sensation LU KALA will headline FanFest ahead of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Final on Saturday, Nov. 9, the League announced on Wednesday.

LU KALA will perform her empowering pop anthems, including such catchy hits as Pretty Girl Era, Hotter Now and Nothing But Love, at this year's pre-match festivities.

A native of the Democratic Republic of Congo who immigrated to Canada at the age of three, LU KALA grew up in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood and later Ajax, Ont. Her ability to write distinct tracks and memorable hooks lend perfectly to her raw, intensely emotive and mercurial sound, which can lean into pop, rock, soul and dance at will.

Since releasing her defining single Pretty Girl Era in late 2022, LU KALA's songs have amassed more than 100 million streams and millions of views on both TikTok and Instagram. She has also earned award and industry recognition, nominated for Single of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2024 Juno Awards and honoured by Billboard Canada's Women In Music with its Rising Star Award.

LU KALA will be the feature performer at FanFest alongside several live music and DJ acts on the Volkswagen Electric Stage, which makes its return to the event for a second consecutive year thanks to CPL Founding Partner Volkswagen Canada.

"We are thrilled to bring the Volkswagen Electric Stage back to the CPL Final and set the tone for what should be an electrifying afternoon of entertainment, both on the field and off it," said Lynne Piette, Director of Marketing, Volkswagen Canada. "With acts like LU KALA performing pre-game, followed by an exciting match on the field, it is sure to be a fitting end to another successful season, alongside the passionate soccer fans we're so proud to support."

Supporters of all ages will have the opportunity to get in on the excitement of the CPL Final early by attending FanFest, which will boast a variety food and beverage options, interactive games and attractions and prizes, as well as the chance to meet CPL players and see the league's North Star Cup up close before it is lifted by this year's champions. Doors to FanFest will open at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT. More details about FanFest will be announced once the location of the 2024 CPL Final is decided on Sunday, Oct. 27.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.