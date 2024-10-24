Canadian Premier League, Canada Soccer Launch Eggciting New Partnership with Burnbrae Farms

October 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced a new partnership with Burnbrae Farms that will see the organizations work together to enhance the lives of Canadian families by giving back to local communities through grassroots soccer programming and initiatives nationwide.

The new agreement, which runs through 2027, will also see the sixth-generation Canadian family owned Burnbrae Farms partner with Canada Soccer, becoming the Official Egg Partner of the CPL, Canada Soccer's National Teams and the TELUS Canadian Championship, the highest domestic professional soccer competition in the country.

"We are pleased to officially welcome Burnbrae Farms to our Canadian soccer family," said Glen Johnson, Executive Vice President, Canadian Premier League and Canadian Soccer Business. "Getting to know the people behind Burnbrae Farms as we brought this partnership to life has been a galvanizing experience. We look forward to seeing the impact they will have on the Canadian soccer community as a whole in the next few years."

Fans of the CPL will have the chance to share in some of the most thrilling minutes of every League match - added time at the end of each half - with its newest partner by way of EGGstra Time Presented by Burnbrae Farms. Together, the CPL and Burnbrae Farms will celebrate all the jaw-dropping highlights and can't-miss moments born out of the exhilaration of those pressure-filled, last-gasp opportunities before the final whistle is blown.

Burnbrae Farms will serve as the new presenting partner of the CPL's existing Ball Kids program, which gives soccer-loving young people the opportunity to both get closer to the action and participate in bringing a CPL match to life. In addition, Burnbrae Farms will activate on site at select CPL matches, offering product sampling and eggciting interactions while also coordinating annual surprise visits with CPL players for deserving youth club teams around the country.

"We are eggstremely proud to partner with Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League to support and fuel Canadian players competing both from coast to coast within Canada and for the Men's and Women's national teams internationally," said Margaret Hudson, CEO at Burnbrae Farms Limited. "This partnership is aligned with our family values of giving back to local communities, through grassroots and national programs to enhance the lives of Canadians."

Through its association with Canada Soccer, Burnbrae Farms will become the title sponsor of a new custom content series known as Eat Like a Pro, which will focus on the importance of nutrition and healthy eating habits. It becomes an official sponsor of Canada Soccer's CIBC Soccer Fests, the country's leading grassroots soccer program.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.