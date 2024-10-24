2024 CPL Playoff Preview: Atlético Ottawa

October 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

It's playoff season in the Canadian Premier League and the top five finishers from the regular season are set to battle for the North Star Cup.

The Story

Atlético Ottawa - 3rd place, 44 points

Record (W-D-L): 11-11-6

Goals For/Against: 42/31

Top Scorer: Rubén del Campo (11)

Assists Leader: Dani Morer (6)

Atlético Ottawa came into the 2024 season with an incredible amount of hype following one of the most ambitious and impressive off-seasons of recruitment in league history. Through the first few months of the campaign, they absolutely lived up to their 'super team' moniker, going undefeated in their first nine matches.

The second half of the season brought with it a lot more struggle, however, as Ottawa won just three of their final 14 matches of the campaign. After spending 14 consecutive weeks at the top of the league table, they finished the year in a somewhat disappointing third place.

As such, they come into these playoffs with plenty to prove as they will still believe they have a group capable of winning silverware not only this year, but for many to come.

Boasting plenty of players experienced in CPL playoffs, including the core group that got them to the 2022 Final, plus CPL champions like Ollie Bassett, Max Tissot, Aboubacar Sissoko and Manny Aparicio, they won't be overawed by any occasion.

Now it is about finding the best combination of those players to truly deliver when it matters most and get the club back to a second final in three years - ideally for them with a different result this time.

The Stats

26.54 expected goals against

Only Cavalry had fewer expected goals against this season in the Canadian Premier League, and this was the fewest they've allowed in a season in club history.

11 headed goals

Atlético Ottawa set a Canadian Premier League record for number of goals scored from headers in a single season this year, with 11. Manny Aparicio, Amer Didić and Alberto Zapater each had three.

18 times scored first, only built on seven times

Atlético Ottawa have struggled to build on leads this season, and they scored first 18 times during the 2024 campaign but only scored the next goal to go up 2-0 seven times. They have also dropped 17 points, tied with York United for the second most dropped in the league from these situations this season.

Atlético Ottawa's Manny Aparicio and Amer Didiċ (PHOTO: Matt Zambonin/Freestyle Photography)

The Stars

Amer Didić, Defender

Didić is among the most dominant central defenders in the league, with an incredible 72.07 duel success rate. He also led the league in aerial duels won, with 93, and made the third most clearances with 134. Lethal from set pieces, Didić contributed four goals this season.

Manny Aparicio, Midfielder

The 2021 Canadian Premier League champion instantly became the engine in the Atleti midfield after joining them this off-season, covering an incredible amount of ground in the middle of the park. One of the league's premier ball winners, he led the league in tackles won, with 56 and finished second in recoveries with 167. He also scored five times and added two assists in his first season in the capital.

Rubén del Campo, Forward

The Atleti striker will have been disappointed to lose the league's Golden Boot race on the final day of the regular season, but he was perhaps the most consistent goalscorer in the CPL this season with 11 overall. He did lead the league in touches in the opposition box, with 123, and perhaps the fire of missing out on one trophy will push him to be a key piece of his club's pursuit of another.

Rubén del Campo, Ballou Tabla, and Matteo de Brienne celebrate del Campo's goal on Sunday at ATCO Field. (Photo: Cavalry FC/Mike Sturk)

The Soundbites

"I think that we're going to be a team that is tough to beat. I think we're in a good moment of confidence, I think the players are feeling that we're a very solid team, a team that is not going to show fragility in any moments of games. I think that's the base to be a good team and a contender in a playoff structure."

- Atlético Ottawa head coach Carlos González

"We have a team built to go far. We've known that since preseason. This is where the real stuff starts."

- Atlético Ottawa captain Max Tissot

The Scenario

Atlético Ottawa begin their playoff run at home against York United, a match in which they will be the favourites despite a tough recent record both at home and against the Nine Stripes. Atleti have lost the last three matches against their Ontario rivals, and have just one win in their past seven at TD Place Stadium.

If they can get past the Nine Stripes, however, they will carry a lot of confidence as they head onto the road for the rest of the playoffs. Only Cavalry have more away wins this season than Atleti's six, and no club scored more than the 21 goals they managed on the road in 2024.

With just two losses in eight combined matches against Forge and Cavalry this season, they will feel confident against whoever they would face in the semifinal or final thereafter should they progress.

