CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen: Cavalry Advance to CPL Final, Atlético Ottawa Win Epic Shootout

October 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







On this week's episode of the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney break down Sunday's wild doubleheader in the CPL Playoffs.

Cavalry FC booked their ticket to the CPL Final, and won the right to host it, with a victory over Forge FC in Hamilton. Atlético Ottawa knocked out York United FC in a crazy game that ended in the league's first penalty shootout.

Kristian Jack joins the show as well to break down the game in Ottawa and look ahead to next weekend's semi-final between Forge FC and Atlético Ottawa.

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer. --

