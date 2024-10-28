Wanderers Appoint Mark Watson as Senior Football Strategy Advisor

October 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers are pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Watson as a Senior Football Strategy Advisor. In this role, Watson will support Wanderers Founder and President Derek Martin in evaluating and optimizing the strategic direction of the club's football operations.

Watson brings with him over 13 years of experience working in Major League Soccer, including four seasons as the Technical Director for Minnesota United FC.

From Vancouver, BC, Watson is a decorated Canadian international with 78 appearances for the men's national team as part of an 18-year playing career in England, Sweden and MLS. In 2012, he was inducted into the Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame.

"Our results this season were simply unacceptable, and as a club, we need to take a hard look at where improvements need to be made to find consistent success on the pitch," Wanderers Founder and President Derek Martin said.

"I'm very pleased that Mark has agreed to work with us and bring his extensive MLS experience, as well as an in-depth understanding of the Canadian soccer landscape, to our football recruiting and operations. Mark's unique experience in launching two MLS expansion clubs and his exemplary professionalism, rigorous approach, and deep analytical skills make him a tremendous asset to our organization as we enter a crucial offseason."

Watson has nearly 20 seasons of coaching and management experience, spending the majority of that time working in MLS. In 2010, he joined the San Jose Earthquakes as an assistant coach, where he would go on to be named the club's head coach in 2013. In 2014, Watson was hired by expansion side Orlando City SC ahead of their first season in MLS.

He would later join another MLS expansion side, serving as an assistant coach at Minnesota United in their inaugural 2017 season. Watson was named Technical Director at Minnesota in 2019, holding that position for four seasons.

"I am really excited for the opportunity to work with Derek and the Wanderers leadership team," Watson said. "There is already an incredible foundation that has been established, and I am looking forward to collaborating with the group to help the club continue to move forward. 2024 was below expectations, and the objective is to help build a competitive, consistent playoff team

that can bring a championship to Nova Scotia."

Watson's work is already underway, having arrived in Halifax this month as the Wanderers begin preparations for the 2025 CPL season.

