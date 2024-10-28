Vancouver FC Goalkeeper Callum Irving Earns Nomination for CPL Golden Glove Award

October 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC goalkeeper and Captain Callum Irving has been nominated for the Canadian Premier League (CPL) Golden Glove Award for 2024.

The award recognizes the best goalkeeper in the League during the 2024 CPL regular season competition. Irving, 31, joins fellow nominees Emil Gazdov of Pacific FC and Thomas Vincensini of York United FC as this year's three-man ballot.

Irving joined Vancouver as the club's inaugural signing in December 2022 ahead of the franchise's first-ever season in the CPL. The native of Vancouver, B.C., earned the role as Captain shortly thereafter and has since worn the armband in all but one match for the Eagles across two seasons, making the most appearances of any VFC player in franchise history with 57 across all competitions.

In 2024, Irving was the only player to start in all 28 of Vancouver's matches, being a consistent and reliable presence between the posts. The record-breaking season included multiple milestones for both Irving and Vancouver. He registered the club's first-ever penalty save on Jun. 27, 2024 against B.C.-rivals Pacific and would do it once again on Aug. 31, 2024 against Atlético Ottawa to set a new CPL-career high.

Irving etched his name in the CPL history books, and subsequently set VFC records, in his fifth season in the League. On Oct. 5, 2024, the captain registered 11 saves in VFC's match against Halifax Wanderers FC which tied the League-record set in 2021 by former-Valour FC and current CF Montréal keeper Jonathan Sirois. By the conclusion of the 2024 season, Irving had amassed 95 saves in regular season play to set a new record for the League which was also previously held by Sirois in 2021 with 94.

Irving led the Eagles this season for the most CPL Team of the Week recognitions with four and was honoured as Performance of the Match on three occasions in 2024. The 31-year-old keeper also earned two Player of the Week awards this season. In May, Irving was recognized as the CPL's Goalkeeper of the Month after helping Vancouver to a 2-1-1 (W-L-D) record for the month and faced 71 shots during that time.

Irving's 2024 Golden Glove nomination is his third in his five-year career in the CPL, after previously earning nods in 2020 and 2022 as one of the League's top goalkeepers in those seasons.

The winner of the 2024 Golden Glove award will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2024 CPL regular season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person awards ceremony in Calgary, Alta., on Thursday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2024 CPL Final festivities.

The winner of the Golden Glove award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived by artist Kellipalik Etidloie and carved by Ruben Komangapik. The Canadian Inuit Dog statue is awarded annually to the CPL goalkeeper voted best at his position because the Canadian Inuit Dog and goalkeepers are, similarly, protectors who play vital roles in guarding their communities.

The 2024 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer and streamed on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Andi Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

