Cowboys Dominate Tucson in Game 1 of Doubleheader

Published on June 11, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







Alpine Cowboys defeated the Tucson Saguaros 9-1 on June 10, 2026.

Tucson scored first in the opening inning when Gavy Perez-Torres singled home Trent Malone, but Alpine tied the game in the fourth inning and then broke it open with eight runs in the fifth.

Zach Tallerman powered Alpine with two home runs and five RBIs. Luke Hyzdu went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Cade Labruyere had two hits, two runs scored, and a double. James Prockish also added an RBI single.

Nate June earned the win for Alpine, throwing a complete seven-inning game while allowing one unearned run on seven hits.

For Tucson, Gavy Perez-Torres went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Ty Murray also had two hits and a double.

Alpine finished with 9 runs on 10 hits and three errors. Tucson finished with 1 run on 7 hits and no errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 11, 2026

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