Courage and Forward Manaka Matsukubo Agree to Contract Extension Through 2026 Season

January 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage and forward Manaka Matsukubo have agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 NWSL season, the club announced Friday. The Courage exercised their option to purchase Manaka's contract outright last June following a year-long loan from Mynavi Sendai. 

Manaka shined for club and country in 2024, scoring two goals and adding one assist while creating 15 chances in just over 1,000 minutes for the Courage during the NWSL regular season. 

On the international stage Manaka led Japan to a silver medal at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup with three goals and three Player of the Match awards, winning the tournament's Silver Ball as the second-best player in the competition. That success led to Manaka earning her first senior call up to the Japanese national team in October.  

"Signing Manaka to an extension is great for us. She is an extremely talented young player who is truly just getting started and we are excited she will continue developing with us in North Carolina. She's a spry, technically savvy, and intelligent player who can change the game in an instant. The trust she has shown in our club and staff is greatly appreciated and we love the fact she wants to stay in Courage country. We look forward to seeing her continue to grow and shine inside the lines," said Head Coach Sean Nahas.

Since arriving in Cary on loan in July 2023, Manaka has been a proven difference maker for the Courage. She hit the ground running in the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup, scoring the game-sealing goal with a wonderful volley just two months after joining the team. Across 30 appearances in all competitions for the Courage, Manaka has five goals and two assists. 

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.