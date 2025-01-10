Utah Royals FC Signs FC Bayern Munich Defender Ana María Guzman on Loan

January 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces an agreement with FC Bayern Munich for defender Ana María Guzmán on a one year loan for the 2025 NWSL season. The Colombian will occupy an international spot.

Guzmán, 19, joins URFC in the midst of her second season of a four year contract with the Frauen-Bundesliga side. In Guzmán's debut season, Munich finished atop of the table earning 60 points during an unbeaten season (19-0-3), however her year was derailed when she suffered a knee injury with the Colombia National Team. She made her return with Bayern Munich II, scoring a brace in her first game back in August of 2024. The dynamic wide player was also named to the shortlist for the 2024 Golden Girl Award.

"We have watched Ana Maria's performances with the Colombian National team and Bayern Munich and she has impressed us with her technical ability and work ethic on both sides of the ball. We believe that she will have an immediate impact." said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "We are confident that she will continue to grow during her time here in Utah, and we are excited to have her join our squad."

After logging zero appearances during the group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Guzmán made her senior international tournament debut in the Round of 16. The then 18-year-old fullback logged a full 90 for Colombia during their 1-0 win over Jamaica. Colombia manager Nelson Abadía called on Guzmán's number early in Colombia's next match against England after Carolina Arias went down in the 10th minute with an injury. Colombia's 2023 World Cup run would end that day falling to England 2-1 in the Quarter-final.

Prior to signing with Bayern, Guzmán left her home city at the age of 11 to join Club Athlético Dosquebradas where she stayed for six years developing. In 2022 Guzmán moved to her rival club, Deportivo Pereira, signing her first pro contract at 17-years-old. At Deportivo, Guzmán made 21 appearances in the Colombian first division, Categoría Primera A. Clubs were not the only ones who recognized Guzmán's talent early, the Colombian senior national team called up the defender for the first time in 2021, at age 16.

UTAH ROYALS FC ROSTER (As of January 10, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy McGlynn, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus

DEFENDERS (7): Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn, Ana María Guzmán

MIDFIELDERS (9): Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer, Macey Fraser, Emily Gray, Ana Tejada, Agnes Nyberg, Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza, Alex Loera

FORWARDS (5): Cloé Lacasse, Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka, KK Ream

