Utah Royals FC Statement
January 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC issues the following statement:
"Utah Royals FC prides itself in creating a positive and supportive experience for our players and staff. We take any allegations counter to this with the utmost seriousness and urgency. We were saddened to learn of a former player's experience.
"Everyone deserves safe and supportive environments on and off the field of play. Our goal is to enable our athletes, our staff and employees to enjoy a nurturing, healthy and respectful workplace for all."
