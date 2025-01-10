Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer Signs New Deal with Racing Louisville

January 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer

Racing Louisville and Jordyn Bloomer agreed to a new two-year deal for the goalkeeper, the club announced Friday, keeping the 27-year-old Wisconsin native in lavender through the 2026 season.

Bloomer just completed her third season as a professional, all with Racing, and recently had her 2025 option picked up. The updated agreement includes fresh terms for Bloomer.

The University of Wisconsin graduate has made three appearances for the club - one in the NWSL Challenge Cup and two in this past year's NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup.

"I feel super excited for the opportunity to be able to extend my time in Louisville through 2026," Bloomer said. "The club and fans have been there for every step of my professional journey, and I'm incredibly grateful for their support through it all. I can't wait to get back on the field with this group and continue to push the level every day as we strive to reach new heights this coming season."

"I am excited that Jordyn has signed an extension with the club," said Sergio Gonzalez, Racing Louisville's goalkeepers coach. "We had a chance to see what Jordyn is capable of in 2024 Summer Cup and the impact it has on our team. Her commitment and character are exactly what we want here at Racing. Bloom is a great teammate and constantly pushing herself and those around her. I'm excited to see what the future holds for Jordyn."

"Jordyn works hard every day, and we are really happy to have her back with us," said Racing head coach Bev Yanez. "She pushes herself and those around her consistently."

Known for her athleticism and shot-stopping reflexes, Bloomer made five saves in Racing's 2024 NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup-opening win over Mexican side CF Monterrey. She also made two saves in a penalty shootout win over the Orlando Pride after a 1-1 draw in the same tournament. In The Women's Cup Louisville, Bloomer posted a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Chilean side Colo-Colo.

Between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, Bloomer went on loan to Australian A-League Women club Western Sydney Wanderers, starting 14 matches and posting four shutouts.

Racing selected Bloomer in the second round of the 2022 NWSL Draft after four standout years at Wisconsin, where she was a two-time Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year and first team All-American. Bloomer twice led Wisconsin to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Bloomer returns to a talented goalkeeping corps that includes 2023 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year finalist Katie Lund and former collegiate standouts Olivia Sekany and Madison White.

