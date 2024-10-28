Counting Down to Home Opener: John LaFontaine

It's hard to believe that we sit at just one month away from the start of the NLL regular season. As we count down the days leading up to the Black Bears home opener at Canadian Tire Centre against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 29 at 7:00 p.m., it's time to look back on the NLL careers of our Ottawa Black Bears.

Today we sit at just 33 days away from the Black Bears' home opener. With the big game fast approaching, it's time to look back on the career of #33 John LaFontaine.

Drafted 28th overall by the Edmonton Rush in the third round of the 2010 NLL Entry Draft, LaFontaine has played in a total of 195 regular season NLL games over his career. In that span, he has played for Edmonton, the Saskatchewan Rush, the New England Black Wolves, the Albany FireWolves, and the New York Riptide. The Whitby, Ontario, native has recorded 31 goals and 75 assists to total 106 points in his career. Additionally, LaFontaine has played in 23 NLL playoff games, in which he has scored four goals and eight assists for 12 points.

LaFontaine's Ontario Jr. A lacrosse career spanned 10 seasons and saw him play 173 regular season games split between the Brooklin Redmen, Whitby Warriors, and Green Gaels. In his career, he recorded 172 regular season points in the form of 67 goals and 105 assists. Additionally, LaFontaine played in 62 playoff games during which he posted 19 goals and 31 assists to total 50 points. In 2011, LaFontaine was a Canadian Minto Cup champion with Whitby.

In 2023, LaFontaine was named a finalist for the NLL Teammate of the Year award, as voted by the NLL Players' Association and player representatives from each team. LaFontaine was praised for his team-first attitude and leadership both on and off the turf.

