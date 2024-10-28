Seals Set to Open Training Camp this Weekend

October 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The San Diego Seals, fresh off a 14-win season (playoffs included) and featuring a host of returning stars and new faces, will open Training Camp this Thursday (Oct. 31) at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista.

Media is welcome to attend.

The Seals return a number of their top players, including forward and team captain Wes Berg, faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste and goaltender Chris Origlieri. They'll be joined on an experienced and talented roster that features a host of newcomers that includes forwards Rob Hellyer and Ben McIntosh, transition player Zach Currier, defenseman Zach Deaken, and this year's three first-round draft picks, Trent DiCicco, Jacob Power and Robbie Turpin.

"I've been waiting quite a while for this week to get here and I'm excited to get to work," said Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill. "I expect this to be our most competitive training camp to-date and I know the guys are looking forward to the challenge."

The first practices at the Elite Athlete Training Center are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1 from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m., and the team will conduct an intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9-11 a.m.

IMPORTANT: Media who wish to attend the Training Camp practices at the Elite Athlete Training Center must RSVP to Scott Yoffe at least 24 hours in advance and upon arrival, a Seals representative will escort you to the practice field.

The Seals also have a pair of scrimmages scheduled leading up to their Dec. 1 season opener against the Philadelphia Wings at Pechanga Arena. Media are welcome to attend both.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Seals will scrimmage with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs from 5-7 p.m. at Rady Children's Field, located beneath the Ryan Family YMCA in Point Loma (4390 Valeta Street, San Diego, 92107). They'll also practice the night before (Friday, Nov. 8) from 4-6 p.m. at Rady Children's Field.

And on Saturday, Nov. 16, the Seals will scrimmage with the Colorado Mammoth from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Rady Children's Field. They'll again practice the night before (Friday, Nov. 15) from 4-6 p.m. at Rady Children's Field.

