Mammoth Announce 2024-25 LOUD HOUSE Theme Nights

October 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization's theme nights for the team's nine home games inside the LOUD HOUSE during the upcoming 2024-25 regular season campaign.

Featuring a mix of returning fan favorites and some riveting new ideas and activations, Mammoth fans will be treated to a slate of engaging and entertaining theme nights while enjoying established traditions that only the LOUDEST fans in lacrosse have come to know and love.

As Ball Arena prepares to GET IN THE BOX in hosting another action-packed season of the fastest sport on two feet, it's time to break out the cowbells, dust off the burgundy jerseys and get ready to TUSK UP with the boys, starting with this season's LOUD HOUSE Season Opener Nov. 29 against the Vancouver Warriors!

2024-25 COLORADO MAMMOTH THEME NIGHTS:

November 29 - LOUD HOUSE APPRECIATION NIGHT

It's always fun to close out the year celebrating our dedicated supporters. But when you have the LOUDEST fans in lacrosse, why not show them some extra love as we all get back together in the LOUD HOUSE for the season-opener?! Set to kick off the season celebrating the team's dedicated supporters, it's time to get Ball Arena rocking for a showdown against the Vancouver Warriors!

December 21 - BEACH NIGHT AT THE LOUD HOUSE

Knowing our friends from KOOL 105 are in the LOUD HOUSE Dec. 21 means we'll be dancing to our favorite warm-weathered tunes as we celebrate our fan-favorite Beach Night! So, it's time to dig out your favorite sunglasses, towels and beachwear and get ready to TUSK UP in paradise! We have a feeling the boys will bring a few "diving" goals to the table as they take on the Halifax Thunderbirds.

December 29 - NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE NIGHT

The Colorado Mammoth are proud to host the Georgia Swarm during Native American Heritage Night as the organization pays respect to the community which gave us the sport we love. Set to honor the indigenous community while celebrating the history of lacrosse, the LOUD HOUSE prepares to celebrate the Creator's Game like never before - All while welcoming "Lightning" Joey Cupido back to the building for the first time since the veteran joined forces with the Swarm.

January 11 - COUNTRY NIGHT AT THE LOUD HOUSE

What better way to kick off two weeks of 2025 National Western Stock Show action than by Country Night at the LOUD HOUSE? We're talking banjo tunes and rocking your finest cowboy boots, dresses and flannels as we bring a little honky-tonk fun to Ball Arena during a showdown against the Albany FireWolves. Cowboy up and hang on for the ride for the first home game in 2025!

February 1 - Y2K NIGHT AT THE LOUD HOUSE

Keep your flip phones at home and get ready celebrate the turn of the century as the Colorado Mammoth host the Toronto Rock during a blast from the past on Y2K Night! Presented by our friends at MIX 100, who are primed to set the vibe with all of the early 2000s jams you can handle, we need our fans to turn the clocks back a few decades for an unforgettable throwback evening!

February 21 - MARVEL SUPER HERO™ NIGHT

After blasting off into the Marvel Universe last season, the Colorado Mammoth are thrilled to welcome Marvel Super Hero™ Night back to the LOUD HOUSE for the 2024-25 season! A league-wide initiative, the partnership will feature custom Colorado Mammoth x Marvel comic books while fans will see their favorite Mammoth players donning a custom jersey as well! The team will also be honoring our real-life heroes, including local military personnel and first responders, as we salute the men and women who care for our community. Whether you're a fan of the Mammoth or a Marvel extraordinaire, this is a battle you WON'T want to miss!

March 1 - GRATEFUL DEAD NIGHT

Good times and good lacrosse: Pretty much all we need on a night where tie-dye and dancing bears take over the LOUD HOUSE on Grateful Dead Night! Hosting the Calgary Roughnecks for the squad's first game in the March to May postseason push, Mammoth fans are set to pack the bowl with peace signs and good vibes before soaking in the psychedelic sounds of a postgame concert. And anytime Shakedown Street is in the building means a party will be had, so come hang!

April 5 - RUMBLE AT THE LOUD HOUSE

It won't be Wooly's first time in the ring by any means (and let's be honest - For as much our fans love this wrestling-themed evening, it probably won't be his last, either!), so when he climbs under the ropes during this season's Battle Royale showdown with dozens of athletes from Rocky Mountain Pro Wrestling, fans can expect a whole bunch of high flying action! And with plenty of ringside supporters on the Mammoth squad, you never know who may find their way to the ring following another action-packed night of lacrosse, LOUD HOUSE style!

April 13 - TUSK UP GAMES

Featuring a one-of-a-kind night full of fan-focused competitions, attendees inside the LOUD HOUSE during the team's regular season finale will be entertained throughout the evening by watching their fellow Mammoth supporters compete for a chance to win huge prizes! Unless they happen to be one of the hand-selected fans to take part in the games, themselves!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest transactions, news and beyond as the 2024-25 campaign quickly approaches!

Limited tickets remain available for Colorado's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener against the Vancouver Warriors Nov. 29 at Ball Arena, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.