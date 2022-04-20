Cougars Give Bullpen Boost with Four Returning Pitchers

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have returned four pitchers to the 2022 roster including left-handed pitcher Koby Bishop and right-handed pitchers Jack Fox, Ryan Richardson and Danny Taggart.

Bishop made his first career start with the Cougars on June 5 and recorded two strikeouts in the outing. During his first professional season the Timnath, Colo. native started ten games on the mound for Kane County, tossing a total of 47 innings and striking out 38 batters. He shined during his senior year at Augustana University (Sioux Falls, S.D.) where he went 7-1 with a 2.65 ERA over 57.2 innings and struck out 75.

"Koby has a bright future in this game," said Cougars manager George Tsamis. "He is a tough lefty with a good arm. I expect him to be playing this game for many years to come."

Fox, a NCAA Division III product finished up his final year of collegiate ball with the Lander University Bearcats as a graduate transfer in 2021. There he pitched to the tune of a 2.77 ERA over 48.2 innings of work before graduating and signing a professional contract with Kane County. The Los Angeles native was a workhorse for the Cougars eating up 80.1 innings while striking out 51 batters.

"Jack did a good job for us last season," said Tsamis. "He earned his spot in the rotation. He has worked really hard this offseason and we think he can be a solid starter in the American Association."

Richardson returns to the Cougars after pitching in 20 games out of the bullpen in 2021. He brings eight years of independent baseball experience to the table along with a brief stint in the Mexican Leagues. He holds a career ERA of 2.98, has pitched over 300 innings of professional ball and struck out 301 batters.

"Ryan is tough out of the bullpen," said Tsamis. "He will be given the opportunity to get some big outs for us."

Taggart returns to the Cougars after being a late season addition to the team in 2021. He made four appearances out of the bullpen and pitched 11 innings for Kane County. In his last three seasons playing in independent baseball, Taggart has recorded 101.1 innings pitched and 83 strikeouts. The Hicksville, New York native pitched collegiately at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.

"We only had Danny for a short time last season," said Tsamis. "We like his stuff and think he can have some success for us out of the bullpen."

