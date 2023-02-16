Cougars Add Accomplished Right-Handers

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have added right-handed pitchers Jack Fox and Westin Muir to the 2023 roster. Both Fox and Muir pitched for the Cougars in 2022.

Fox dominated the American Association in 2022 with his 11 wins and 3.04 ERA. He also struck out 73 batters in 91.2 innings of work. He was named the American Association Rookie of the Year by This Week in The Association and the Minor League Sports Report. The Los Angeles native recently finished a stint with the Melbourne Aces in the Australian Baseball League where he pitched 29.0 innings and averaged 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

"Jack had a tremendous season for us", Cougars Manager George Tsamis said. "He led the American Association in wins and was fourth in the league in ERA. He also led all right-handers in ERA. He has developed into one of the best starters in the league."

Fox, a NCAA Division III product finished up his final year of collegiate ball with the Lander University Bearcats as a graduate transfer in 2021. There he pitched to the tune of a 2.77 ERA over 48.2 innings of work before signing with Kane County.

Muir entered the Cougars rotation on June 5, 2022 after completing a successful four years at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. In his first seven starts with the Cougars, Muir went 7-0 and recorded 26 strikeouts. In August, Muir was named Pitcher of the Week after finishing 2-0 with a .069 ERA in two starts. On August 16, Muir tossed seven shutout innings against the Chicago Dogs and held them to four hits and two walks.

"Westin was a pleasant surprise for us," Tsamis said. "When we put him into the starting rotation he was solid. He had several quality starts and finished the season 7-0. He was a winner in college with a 27-3 career record. We feel he can be at the top of the rotation in this league for a long time. He is only going to develop and get better."

Over his four year college career, Muir amassed one of the most impressive pitching careers in Whitewater history. He currently holds the program record for career strikeouts (282), ranks second in career wins (27) and fourth in innings pitched (238.1). In his final season at Whitewater, the Kingwood, Texas native finished 10-2 with a 3.24 ERA.

The Kane County Cougars open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now with single game tickets expected to go on sale in the spring.

