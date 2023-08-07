Cory Thomas Returns to Grizzlies for 2023-2024 Campaign
August 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are bringing back defenseman Cory Thomas for the 2023-2024 season.
Thomas appeared in 41 games with the Grizzlies in the 2022-2023 regular season. The big 6'5" defenseman had 7 assists last season as he brought a physical presence to the Grizzlies blueline.
Thomas signed with the Grizzlies on November 18, 2022. Thomas played in 8 games with the Idaho Steelheads towards the end of the 2021-2022 season, where he scored 1 assist. Thomas played at Canisius College as a graduate transfer last season and was a +3 and had 2 goals and 1 assist in 39 games. Before that he played at the University of Vermont for 4 seasons from 2017-2021. Thomas appeared in 100 games with Vermont, recording 2 goals, 4 assists and 65 blocked shots.
The Grizzlies game on Friday March 15th at 7:10 pm vs Norfolk has been moved to Sunday March 17th at 3:10 pm. For the latest information on the Grizzlies go to utahgrizzlies.com and follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and TikTok.
