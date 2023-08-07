Americans Welcome Back Partner Kelly's at the Village

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce Kelly's at the Village has signed on as a team partner.

Kelly's at the Village has been a long-time sponsor of Americans hockey. It has been a fan favorite since the early years of the team and the postgame destination through four championship seasons.

"It pleases the Kelly's family to announce our new partnership with the Allen Americans, " noted Kelly's General Manager Jeff Hamilton. "Although we never stopped supporting the team & the fans, we look forward to being a bigger part of the organization. Good luck to Jack (Gulati), Tommy (Daniels), and Chad (Costello) in your efforts to build a championship team. Our only advice to you is Don't Stop Living In The Red!

Kelly's third period sing-along will return this season. The Americans open the regular season on Friday, October 21st in Idaho. The home opener is Saturday, October 28th against Atlanta. Call 972-912-1000 for Americans Season Ticket information.

