Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Mike Higgins for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed defenseman Mike Higgins to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Higgins, 23, signs with the Railers following his rookie year spent overseas. Higgins played in 39 games for TUTO Hockey of Mestis in Finland, and 9 games for HC Presov of the Slovakian Hockey League. In 48 games in Europe, the 5'10, 205lb defenseman totaled 21 points (9-12-21) to go with 14 penalty minutes.

"Mike is coming off a successful rookie campaign over in Europe playing and producing in two high level leagues," Smotherman said. "We look forward to seeing what he will be able to do close to home"

The Needham, MA native returns to Worcester after playing three years for the College of the Holy Cross. In 81 games with the Crusaders, Higgins totaled 15 points (5-10-15) and 37 penalty minutes. Prior to playing collegiate hockey, Higgins split time between the United States Hockey League, National Collegiate Development Conference, and North American Hockey League. In 163 juniors games, he notched 55 points (10-45-55) and 191 penalty minutes.

"It's exciting that this is becoming a reality now," Higgins said. "To get the opportunity to play in front of my parents and other friends in the area, that'll be really special."

The Railers have announced ten players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Higgins joins Blake Christensen, Blade Jenkins, Max Johnson, Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the ten signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

