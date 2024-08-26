Corro Named Pitcher of the Week

August 26, 2024 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton Ports pitcher Derek Corro was named the California League Pitcher of the week for the week of August 19th - August 25th Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Corro is the first Ports pitcher to achieve this and the first time in his career as well.

Corro pitched 5.1 innings allowing no runs and only one hit. He struck out six batters, showcasing his ability to dominate hitters despite yielding only a .064 OBA. His control and effectiveness were evident, as he maintained a perfect record in runs allowed and demonstrated impressive strikeout capability.

He signed as a free agent on June 1st, 2022. Corro is currently at a 4-2 record with an ERA of 6.00 and 42 SO.

