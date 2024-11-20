Corpus Christi IceRays Host Stars and Stripes Night Presented by USS Lexington Museum and IBEW

November 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - After winning three out of four games on their road trip, the Corpus Christi IceRays return home to the American Bank Center with a 13-4-1 record. Just two points out of first place in the South Division, the IceRays host the Odessa Jackalopes this week including Stars and Stripes night on Friday, November 22. The series kicks off Thursday with $12 bottomless popcorn at the arena. Puck drop for both nights is scheduled for 7:35 PM.

Stars and Stripes night is proudly presented by the U.S.S Lexington Museum and the Electricians of IBEW. All Veterans, active military, first responders, and their families get in free with Valid ID Friday night! Throughout the night five Veteran Affair tables will be located in the concourse. Our partner Packages From Home will also be located in the concourse where fans can send letters and decorate boxes for deployed service members. Stop by the tables to participate!

"The IceRays want to thank the USS Lexington and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for sponsoring Stars & Stripes Night. On behalf of our sponsors, the IceRays are donating tickets to first responders, active and former military personnel. The IceRays would like to thank military and first responders for serving our country locally in the Corpus Christi community and abroad," said IceRays President Cassidy Lange.

During pregame ceremonies, an Honor Guard will be presenting the colors along with vehicles from RFTC and the Corpus Christi Police Department that will be brought onto the ice. Outside the arena, RFTC will have a Fire truck for families to explore and learn more

about being a Firefighter. They will also hand out promotional items including fire hats and cups. Other festivities include an Air Force Swear ceremony during the first intermission! The IceRays will wear a specialty jersey on Friday night that pairs with a live online jersey auction where you can bid on your favorite players jersey! The auction will close this Sunday, November 24.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2024

Corpus Christi IceRays Host Stars and Stripes Night Presented by USS Lexington Museum and IBEW - Corpus Christi IceRays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.