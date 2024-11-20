Another Incredible Weekend Series Split with Watertown Shamrocks

November 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Series Recap: St. Cloud splits another competitive series this time with the Watertown Shamrocks. The series took place in Watertown this past weekend where the Norsemen try to catch the Bismarck Bobcats who are atop of the Central division.

Game one: Game one on Friday November 15th was taken by the Shamrocks by a score of 4-2. The first period was a relatively quiet one with the only goal scored by Carter Sproule of the Shamrocks, which was his 5th of the season. The second period was a chaotic one which started with Carter scoring his second of the game, and the Shamrocks took a commanding 2-0 lead. Watertown looked to take complete control of this game but Tanner Hunt had something to say about that, where he scored his 2nd of the season to keep this game within reach. But 13 seconds later Ryan Whiterabbit deflated the Norsemen's momentum by scoring a huge goal and ultimately was the deciding factor for the Shamrocks. The nail in the coffin was a quick third period goal by the Shamrocks which put the game out of reach for the Norsemen. The star of the game here was Carter Sproule where he finished with two goals and one assist to lead the Shamrocks to a big 4-2 win and a great start to this series.

Game Two: Game two was an exciting one where the Norsemen one a nail biter in Overtime! First period was another quiet one with no goals scored but the Shamrocks controlled the period and leading the Norsemen in shots 9-6. Period two was a very eventful one with the Norsemen taking a 2-1 lead, Mason Lebel scored his first of the season and it was a big one. This put the Norsemen up 2-0 late in the second period but Owen Chartier scored a late goal for the Shamrocks to tighten this game heading into a big third period. How about Tim Runtso scoring his 4th of the year early in the third which put a big shock in the system for the Shamrocks. Knowing how the Shamrocks have played this series we knew they weren't going to roll over and quit. Holden Carter scored his first of the year to keep the Shamrocks in this game and Kody Meyer ends up scoring a massive goal for the Shamrocks to tie this barn burner up with only 40 seconds left in regulation! This game headed to overtime and hats off to the Norsemen for not letting a late third period goal effect them, and big Tim Runtso puts in his second of the game to get the Norsemen a big point in the series to keep up St. Clouds momentum this year.

Up Next: St. Cloud takes on the Aberdeen Wings at home during a big weekend series before the holiday season begins! Looking forward to see how the Norsemen do against a physical Aberdeen team.

