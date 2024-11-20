Black Bears Look to Get Back on Track against the Hat Tricks

November 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears started its four-game road swing on a rocky note, losing two hard-fought games to the Johnstown Tomahawks as they were swept in a two-game set for just the second time this season. They'll look to bounce back as they head to Connecticut to face the Danbury Hat Tricks, who the team is 2-0-0 against this season.

Maryland's offense came to play in game one against Johnstown, outshooting the Tomahawks 32-19 while getting goals from forwards Tanner Duncan, Isac Nielsen, and Tyler Stern. The Black Bears led 3-2 in the second half of the second period before yielding the next three goals, losing 5-3. Game two saw Maryland once again bring the pressure on offense, outshooting Johnstown 45-23 and holding a 3-0 lead late in the third period. Forward Luke Rubin struck in the first period recording his sixth goal of the season for a 1-0 lead. Defenseman Sebastien Brockman and forward Markas Samenas added to the scoring and increased the Black Bears' lead to 3-0 in the second period. However, the Tomahawks came roaring back, tying the game late in the third period before winning the game 4-3 in overtime. Despite earning a point in game two, Maryland now sits at third in the East Division.

Danbury has had an up-and-down season thus far, going 2-5-1 in its last eight games. However, the last two games have shown signs of life for the Hat Tricks. After being trounced by New Hampshire 9-2 in its first game of the weekend series, Danbury was able to secure a point in a 6-5 overtime loss that saw defenseman Ryan Lukko score twice and goaltender Jack Fialkoff record 30 saves. The Hat Tricks followed that up with a mid-week upset of the East Division leading Maine Nordiques. After another goal from Lukko, Danbury fell behind to Maine 2-1 in the third period. However, forward Niko Tournas tied the game with just 50 seconds to go in regulation to force overtime. The game went to a shootout, where former Black Bears' forward David Utkin and Ryan Lukko scored to lift Danbury to a big upset win. Fialkoff made 36 saves in the win.

Maryland has won the only two games these two teams have played against each other. Game one was a close contest that saw the Black Bears prevail 3-2 in overtime. Game two was a different story, as goals from forwards Harrison Smith, Kareem El-Bashir, and Isac Nielsen paired with 15 saves from goalie Benji Motew led to a 3-0 Black Bears' win. It was a strong defensive effort mixed with an opportunistic offense that led to a decisive win.

Players to Watch

Niko Tournas (F, DAN): Tournas has been a bright spot on Danbury this season. The Hat Tricks' point leader is riding a four-game point streak that has seen him record three goals and six points in that span. Tournas recorded a point in the 3-2 loss to Maryland earlier this season, recording one assist.

Tanner Duncan (F, MYD): Duncan has impressed the last few weeks for Maryland, recording five points in his last six games. In that span he has two multi-point performances against Elmira and Johnstown, recording a goal and an assist in each game.

Maryland and Danbury take the ice on Friday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m. ET and Saturday, November 23rd at 3:00 p.m. ET

