Corey Thompson Signs 2025 Contract for Wausau Woodchucks

October 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Wausau Woodchucks are proud to announce that Corey Thompson will be returning to Wausau for the 2025 baseball season. This will be Thompson's 4th summer managing the Woodchucks after a historic 2024 season with the team!

"We can't wait to have Corey back in Wausau," says Team President and General Manager Ryan Treu. "He's accomplished so much in his time here and has connected very well with the community. Corey wants to win, and we believe he can recruit a team to make it happen."

Thompson has certainly brought success to Wausau in his previous seasons with the team. He has led his team to the playoffs in two of his past three seasons on his way to winning the most Northwoods League games of any manager in Woodchucks history with 132 wins. In 2024, Thompson was named the manager of the Great Lakes All-Star Team and received the Northwoods League Award for Manager of the Year after leading his team to finish with a record-breaking 50-19 record.

Currently, Thompson serves as the Pitching Coach at Keiser University and has several years of collegiate summer ball experience. His extensive knowledge and network of players and coaches will help the Woodchucks compete and be successful in 2025.

Currently, Thompson serves as the Pitching Coach at Keiser University and has several years of collegiate summer ball experience. His extensive knowledge and network of players and coaches will help the Woodchucks compete and be successful in 2025.

