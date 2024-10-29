44 Trees Donated to Community & Area Impacted by Tornado

October 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Kalamazoo Growlers hit 44 home runs in 2024 and for each home run, a tree was planted in the community devastated by the May 7 tornado.

Graphic Packaging International purchased the 44 trees from Mulder's Nursery.

Select Growlers fans that entered-to-win during the 2024 season were notified early this month that their free tree was available for pickup from homer Stryker Field on Friday, October 11.

Fans had the option to pick one of three tree species: weeping cherry tree, maple tree or a redbud tree.

Graphic Packaging and the Kalamazoo Growlers then took the remaining trees and donated them to the Portage Parks Foundation.

The May 7 tornado devastated the Celery Flats Historical area and Portage Creek Bicentennial Park trail among many other homes in the greater-Portage area.

A professional arborist determined the tree species and locations for planting and volunteers helped plant the new trees on Sunday, October 27.

"When the tornado hit our town and destroyed people's homes and altered lives, our team at the Growlers and Graphic Packaging knew that we had the power to do something special for this community," Vice President of Partnerships, Kevin Timmer said. "There's a strong sense of pride for those that have bounced back from disasters like this - giving new trees with the help of professionals can hopefully provide a feeling of hope to community members."

Fans can enter-to-win a free tree for the 2025 Plant-A-Tree promotion by filling out the form below. A Growlers representative will contact the winners following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

