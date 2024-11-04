Cooper Pratt Named Rawlings Gold Glove Award Recipient

November 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Minor League Baseball© (MiLB©) and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., today announced that 2024 Carolina Mudcats shortstop Cooper Pratt has been named the Rawlings Gold Glove Award© winner for defensive excellence for the shortstop position.

Pratt, 20, handled 338 total chances, helped turn 51 double plays and finished with 203 assists in 87 games for Single-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin, posting a .976 fielding percentage.

"Cooper's consistency and maturity on defense really stood out to me," said Mudcats manager Nick Stanley. "He played with an internal clock that is rare to see from a player in his first full year. You felt like you were watching a defender who had several professional seasons under his belt. Another great honor for Coop to cap off a tremendous first season."

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Pratt in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Magnolia Heights High School in Senatobia, Mississippi. Before being promoted to High-A Wisconsin on July 29th, Pratt was selected to participate in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Carolina Mudcats open their 2025 season on Friday, April 4 against the Fredericksburg Nationals at Five County Stadium.

Full and half season ticket packages, as well as luxury suite reservations, the DRB Homes Sky Lounge and additional fun group options for the 2025 season are available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287 and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from November 4, 2024

Cooper Pratt Named Rawlings Gold Glove Award Recipient - Carolina Mudcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.