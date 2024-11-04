RiverDogs Set Start Times for 2025 Home Games

November 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have their sights set on fifth straight trip to the postseason in 2025. On Monday, the team announced game times for their 66 home games that make up next season's slate. The team is set to open the 2025 campaign at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 4 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

The 2025 home schedule will primarily consist of six-game series running from Tuesday-Sunday. There is a four-day break scheduled around the Major League Baseball All-Star Game from July 14-17. The regular season will end on September 7 in Hickory with a four-team postseason to follow.

Standard start times for RiverDogs home games will remain 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. There are two exceptions to those standard times. On July 3, the RiverDogs will host Myrtle Beach for their annual Independence Day Celebration with a 6:35 p.m. start. Later that month, the team will play a 2:05 p.m. contest against the Columbia Fireflies on Sunday, July 13 in the final game before the all-star break. Start times are subject to change.

The RiverDogs have begun the process of building the 2025 promotions schedule. The team will unveil the full list of theme nights and giveaways later in the offseason. The complete game schedule with start times for home games can be found here.

A printable version of the RiverDogs 2025 schedule is located here. A date for tickets going on sale will be announced in the near future. Team merchandise is always available at the RiverDogs Team Store. The store's hours are Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

