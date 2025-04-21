Contender for Try of the Season? #mlr2025 #majorleaguerugby @NOLAGOLDRUGBY
April 21, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
NOLA Gold YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from April 21, 2025
- First XV: WK 10: 2025 - MLR
- RFCLA Announces Team for Midweek Free Jacks Match - Rugby FC Los Angeles
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NOLA Gold Stories
- NOLA Gold Dominates at Home with 51-29 Win Over Old Glory D.C.
- NOLA Gold Triumphs Over Anthem Rugby Carolina, 33-19
- NOLA Gold Falls Short in Battle Against Chicago Hounds, 20-18
- NOLA Gold Falls Short in 31-24 Defeat to LA RFC
- NOLA Gold Falls Short in Thrilling 35-31 Loss to New England Free Jacks