Construction Milestone for Hillsboro Hops New Ballpark

October 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, Ore. - A major milestone was reached in the construction of the new Hillsboro Hops Ballpark on Thursday as the first concrete pour took place. 250 cubic yards of concrete was poured onto the new site on the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex. The footings poured on Thursday were the field access ramp, batting cage and north side of the home clubhouse which included 32 tons of reinforcing bar.

"The first concrete pour is a huge milestone, so its undoubtedly an exciting day for everyone," said Hops President and General Manager K.L. Wombacher. "Huge thanks to Mortenson and the entire design build team for working so hard to get to this point. This new ballpark is going to blow everyone away and every day gets more exciting as it takes shape."

Numerous union craft team members along with Mortenson Construction helped with the first concrete placement. Since the groundbreaking of the site there has been 1300 LF of Conveyance (Sanitary and Storm) utilities, exported soil and strippings of 29,700 CY and rock import of 24,000 tons.

The project is estimated to be completed by Opening Day 2026. More information on the Ballpark, including a live stream of the construction and ticket information can be found at https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/newballpark.

