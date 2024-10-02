2025 AquaSox Schedule Released

October 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The Everett AquaSox, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their tentative schedule for the 2025 season. Everett will open their 2025 campaign in Spokane for a three-game series against the Indians (April 4-6). Their first home series will be a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops (April 8-13).

"This is a great schedule! It is well-balanced with lots of home games in the best months" said General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "We are really looking forward to making Funko Field the place to be next season!"

The 2025 home schedule follows a six-game series format with games being played Tuesday through Sunday, except for a pair of three-game series.

The 12 AquaSox home series are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, April 8 - Sunday, April 13 vs. Hillsboro Hops

Tuesday, April 22 - Sunday, April 27 vs. Vancouver Canadians

Tuesday, May 6 - Sunday, May 11 vs. Tri-City Dust Devils

Monday, May 26; Wednesday, May 28 - Sunday, June 1 vs. Spokane Indians

Tuesday, June 10 - Sunday, June 15 vs. Tri-City Dust Devils

Tuesday, June 24 - Sunday, June 29 vs. Eugene Emeralds

Friday, July 4 - Sunday, July 6 vs. Vancouver Canadians

Friday, July 18 - Sunday, July 20 vs. Hillsboro Hops

Tuesday, July 22 - Sunday, July 27 vs. Spokane Indians

Tuesday, August 5 - Sunday, August 10 vs. Tri-City Dust Devils

Tuesday, August 19 - Sunday, August 24 vs. Spokane Indians

Tuesday, August 26 - Sunday, August 31 vs. Eugene Emeralds

Game times, promotions, and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Home Games Per Month: April (12), May (11), June (13), July (12), August (18)

Number of Funko Fridays: 12

Fireworks: 13 (every Saturday plus Independence Day)

Home Holiday Games: Mother's Day (May 11), Memorial Day (May 26), Father's Day (June 15), Independence Day (July 4)

Memories are made at Funko Field. Season ticket renewals are underway for MVP Club Members. Groups and hospitality events for the 2025 season can be reserved now by calling the AquaSox front office at (425) 258-3673.

