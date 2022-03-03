Constellation Field to Host UH and Sam Houston for Midweek Matchup

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the University of Houston and Sam Houston baseball teams for a non-conference game on May 10 at Constellation Field.

General admission tickets are now on sale and can be purchased for $13 (plus fees) in advance of the game, or for $15 on day-of, at slspacecowboys.com/tickets. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with a scheduled first pitch of 6:30 p.m.

This will mark the fourth-ever meeting between Houston and Sam Houston at Constellation Field. Sam Houston currently owns a 2-1 series lead over Houston in the neutral-site series. Houston has appeared in at least one game at Constellation Field in six of its last eight seasons.

Houston has started its season out at 5-3 and are currently riding a five-game winning streak under Head Coach Todd Whitting. Sam Houston holds a 4-5 record under Head Coach Jay Sirianni, having won three-of-four over Nebraska, along with a win over nationally-ranked Oklahoma State.

Constellation Field has already played host to numerous collegiate baseball series in 2022, having hosted Purdue and South Dakota State for a four-game series and Houston Baptist and Hofstra for a three-game series.

