Reno Aces Seeking Nominations for Eide Bailly Small Business Game Changer

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have teamed up with Eide Bailly to launch the Small Business Game Changer program ahead of the 2022 season. The program invites Aces fans to nominate Northern Nevada businesses that have been making a big impact in the community, for a chance to receive $10,000 in sponsorship advertising with the team.

"Like baseball, owning and operating a small business is part of the nation's pastime." said Aces president Eric Edelstein. "We could not be prouder to partner with Eide Bailly to bring this exciting opportunity to local small businesses so that we can positively impact leaders in our community."

The $10,000 will go towards a sponsorship package, custom built by the Aces in working with the business. Last season's recipient Washoe Painting utilized the sponsorship package in the form of in-stadium signage on the LED ribbonboard. "Winning the grant had a positive impact on our business and also increased local awareness of our brand" said Neil Saiz, owner of Washoe Painting. "We were very happy with the results."

"We have found great value in our sponsorship with the Reno Aces over the past six years," said Caesar Ibarra, Partner-In-Charge of the Reno Eide Bailly office. "We are excited to help support another small business in our community as we all come back to the ballpark."

Fans can go to renoaces.com to nominate small businesses. The campaign runs until April 1, with a winner selected shortly thereafter.

