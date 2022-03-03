Space Cowboys to Host National Anthem Tryouts

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will be holding National Anthem tryouts from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, at Constellation Field.

People wishing to participate can click here to retrieve the tryout application. All applications must be submitted to Space Cowboys Community Relations Manager Sallie Farris (sweir@astros.com) by March 23.

Participants will be judged on the following criteria: Lyrical Accuracy, Voice Quality, Voice Projection, Presentation, Overall Performance Quality. An audition does not guarantee a gameday experience and participants will not be permitted to bring music or lyric sheets. All vocal auditions must be performed a cappella and are not to exceed two minutes.

