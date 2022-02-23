Constellation Field to Host Houston Baptist for Series against Hofstra

February 23, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today announced that Constellation Field will host Houston Baptist for a three-game series against Hofstra University from Feb. 25-27.

The teams will play a doubleheader beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday, with game two beginning approximately 45 minutes after the opener. They'll meet again at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday to close out the series.

Tickets for each day are $10 and can be purchased by visiting slspacecowboys.com.

Houston Astros Hall-of-Famer Lance Berkman heads to Constellation Field for the first time as the head coach of Houston Baptist. Berkman, who appeared in 12 seasons and made five All-Star teams with the Astros, was hired as the Huskies' head coach following the 2021 season.

Houston Baptist has started their 2022 campaign at 0-5, following a loss to Rice on Wednesday afternoon at Husky Field. Hofstra will be opening its regular season with the three-game series at Constellation Field.

The series will mark the second straight weekend of college baseball at Constellation Field. Purdue and South Dakota State played a four-game series to open their seasons from Feb. 18-20.

