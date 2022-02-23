Reno Aces to Host Free Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday, March 19th

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces are excited to announce their plans to host a free Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday, March 19th starting at 11:00am and concluding at 2:00pm. The family-friendly day will feature special activities, food and beverage options, and merchandise discounts at the Biggest Little Team Shop with more to be released. Fans can stay up-to-date with the latest Fan Fest event announcements and highlights.

"We are so excited to kick-off 2022 with this event to welcome Aces fans back to Greater Nevada Field for a sneak preview of things to come during the season," said Eric Edelstein, Reno Aces President. "Fan Fest will give our fans a unique opportunity, unlike in years' before, to see what's to come at the stadium before Opening Day."

Event Highlights:

Activities

VIP Ballpark Tours starting at 11:30am, 12:30pm, and 1:30pm at the top of Section 104. Tours will run approximately 30 minutes, no sign-up necessary

Inflatables and activities for kids

Free Raffle entry for all those in attendance, for the chance to win Aces prize packs, tickets, & more

Select-Your-Seat for the 2022 Season

Archie's Kids Club Open Enrollment

Merchandise

See the *NEW* 2022 Reno Aces on-field uniforms and place your presale order

Merchandise Discounts (to be announced) at the Biggest Little Team Shop

Food & Beverage

New concessions options will be available

Members of the media are invited to a Special Event Night (Star Wars, Margaritaville, etc.) food tasting in Good Hops, Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field. More information to follow

The Aces' season begins on April 5, with Opening Day at Greater Nevada Field on April 12 at 1:05 p.m. PT against the Sacramento River Cats. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

