Aviators Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday, March 1 at Noon at Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office & Aviatorslv.com

February 23, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today that individual game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale on Tuesday, March 1 at noon at Las Vegas Ballpark® Box Office and through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com) via aviatorslv.com.

BOX OFFICE HOURS: Beginning on Wednesday, March 2, box office hours (off season) are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com.

The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $29.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Berm/Standing Room Only: $13.00 + Fees

Club Prime: $55.00 + Fees

Club Box: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

The 2022 Aviators promotions schedule will be announced soon. The traditional "Fireworks Extravaganza" will be presented on Sunday, July 3 against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, will open the season in both the season and home opener on Tuesday, April 5 against intrastate rival, Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark. The first homestand will be a six-game series against the Aces from Tuesday-Sunday, April 5-10.

The Aviators led 2021 Triple-A West in home attendance with a total of 428,369 for an average of 6,590 in 65 dates which included six sellouts.

2022 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from February 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.