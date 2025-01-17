Conrad Named Eighth Manager in Naturals History

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Kansas City Royals have announced the 2025 field staffs for their minor league affiliates, naming Brooks Conrad as the new field manager of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Conrad, the eighth manager in Naturals history, is joined by newcomer Chris Corbett who joins the club as the Assistant Hitting Coach. Joining Conrad and Corbett are returning coaches Larry Carter (Pitching Coach), Andy LaRoche (Hitting Coach), Kevin Kuntz (Assistant Coach), Sam Eades (Assistant Pitching Coach), Brad Groleau (Athletic Trainer), and Ted Elsner (Strength & Conditioning Coach).

Brooks Conrad, 44, enters his ninth season as a coach in the Royals' system and his eighth as a manager. He started his career in player development in 2017 as the Burlington Royals' First Base Coach before taking the reins as the team's manager. In 2019 he moved on to manage the Lexington Legends (Low-A), a former Royals affiliate, where he led the team to the South Atlantic League championship. Conrad was slated to return to the Legends in 2020 but following the canceled MiLB season he became manager of the Columbia Fireflies in 2021. He followed his stop in South Carolina with three seasons at the helm of the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits from 2022-2024.

The Arizona State alumnus brings nearly 300 games of MLB playing experience with him; Conrad played from 2008 to 2014 with the Athletics, Braves, Brewers, Rays, and Padres. He played in four playoff games with the Braves in 2010 and hit a walk-off grand slam against the Cincinnati Reds on May 20, 2010. He won the MLB's Clutch Performer award that month with two MiLB All-Star nods, including the Texas League in 2004 while he was with the Round Rock Express. He also played briefly for the Corpus Christi Hooks in 2005.

Larry Carter returns for his eighth season with the Naturals, having spent 2008-2012 with the team before returning for the 2023 season. "LC" was the Royals Bullpen Coach from 2020-2022 and is entering his 31 st season as a coach.

Andy LaRoche also returns to NWA as the team's hitting coach for 2025. Andy enters his eighth year with the Royals after a six-year MLB playing career with the Dodgers (2007-2008), Pirates (2008-2010), Athletics (2011), and Blue Jays (2013). This season will be his third with the Naturals.

Kevin Kuntz assumes the role of Assistant Coach for his third season at Arvest Ballpark. Kuntz also served as the Naturals First Base Coach for the previous two seasons. The Royals drafted the Kansas State alum in the 28 th round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft.

Sam Eades remains NWA's Assistant Pitching Coach this season. Eades hails from South Australia and played at Missouri Valley College. Prior to joining the Royals, Sam worked at Tread Athletics, a training facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Naturals have a new Assistant Hitting Coach in 2025 with the addition of Chris Corbett. Corbett's first year with the Royals was spent with the Quad Cities River Bandits (High-A) in 2024. Prior to his time with the Royals, Corbett spent two seasons as an assistant coach and acted as the recruiting coordinator for Randolph-Macon College. He started his career as an assistant and junior varsity head coach for North Carolina Wesleyan College in 2020. Corbett was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 18 th round of the 2017 Draft out of Rollins College and played three Minor League seasons.

Brad Groleau enters his seventh year with the Royals and returns to the Naturals for a second season. Groleau was the athletic trainer for the Quad Cities River Bandits from 2021 & 2022 where he won the 2022 Midwest League Athletic Training Award, presented by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society. During the 2022 season, he also served as an Athletic Trainer in the Arizona Fall League.

Ted Elsner returns for his second season as the Naturals' Strength and Conditioning coach and is entering his fourth year with the Royals organization. A graduate of Concordia University - St. Paul, Elsner served as the Columbia Fireflies (Low-A) S&C coach in 2023 and spent the 2022 season with the ACL Royals.

Coordinator, Clubhouse Operations Adam Smith, Player Development Trainee Grant Binder and Nutrition Fellow Conner McMillan fill out the rest of the 2025 Naturals staff, each in their first year with Northwest Arkansas.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will begin their 2025 regular season on Friday, April 4th with Opening Night against the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Northwest Arkansas' home opener is on Tuesday, April 8 th with the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers, opening up the home schedule at Arvest Ballpark. Season tickets, mini packs, individual tickets, and group tickets are now available at www.nwanaturals.com.

